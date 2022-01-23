YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary R. Murphy transcended to her Heavenly mansion on Monday, January 10, 2022.

She was born March 11, 1930, to parents Lillian Kelley and James Norman Bullock in Louisburg, North Carolina.

At an early age, she accepted Christ, joined and was baptized at the Haywood Baptist Church in Louisburg, North Carolina.

She entered into marriage to Clyde T. Alston and to this union, two daughters.

Mary enjoyed traveling and was an avid fisher.

Her first job was in housekeeping for the Historic Pitts Hotel in Washington, D.C., a gathering place for leaders of the 1960 Civil Rights movement.

Her love for nurturing led her to receive a diploma in nursing from Sibley Memorial Hospital in McLane, Virginia where she worked until marrying James Murphy and relocating to Struthers, Ohio, where she inherited four children.

Mary was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star Mary Magdalene Chapter 80.

She was employed by Colonial Manor Nursing Home as a nurse’s assistant and continued in nursing as a home health aide and hospice caregiver until her retirement.

Mother Murphy was a faithful member of the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church for more than 45 years, where she served on the Mothers Board, Willing Workers, Gregory Mission, Miriam and Senior Choirs. She looked forward to attending Sunday School and read her Bible nightly.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her two daughters, Marene Alston, Niles Ohio and Lillian Cunningham with whom she made her home; her son-in-law, Demetruis Cunningham and her granddaughter, Mara D. Cunningham, all of Youngstown, Ohio. She also leaves two sisters Olivia Johnson, Willingboro, New Jersey and Ann Allen, Patterson, New Jersey; three brothers, Hylvestor Bullock of Austintown, Ohio, Charles (Mae) Bullock and Sylvester Bullock, both of Patterson, New Jersey; stepmother, Irene Bullock, Louisburg, North Carolina; stepbrother, Leonard (Doris) Arrington, Darlington, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Iola Bullock; brother-in-law, James Grant; Godson, Kenneth Bullock Youngstown, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones, including her devoted friends, Amanda and Delores of Touch Of Class.

She was welcomed to her Heavenly home by her mother; father; two sisters, Annie Mae Scott and Marie Grant; stepsister, Norine Arrington; three brothers, James Robert, Kenneth and Haywood Bullock and stepbrother, Joe Johnson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Services of love and dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

