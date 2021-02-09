Mary Nell Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Nell Brown, 80, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Mrs. Brown was born Aprill 9, 1940, in Montgomery, Alabama, a daughter of Leroy and Ruby Robinson Johnson.

She was a 1958 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and graduated from Lewis Weinberger School of Cosmotology in 1986.

She was a licensed cosmotologist and had worked with Youngstown City Schools as a teacher and lunch aid for 10 years.

She was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, its usher, culinary, trustee and mission ministries.

She truly enjoyed shopping, babysitting her grandchildren, cooking, entertaining and travelling.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her husband, George A. Brown, whom she married June 21, 1968; two children, Lisa S. Brown of Boardman and Keith A. Brown, Sr., (Alexandria) of Liberty; six grandchildren, Sierra (Aaron) Thomas of Columbus whom she helped rear, Jessica, Keith, Jr., Kingston, Aaliyah and Ava all of Youngstown; four great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Leroy Johnson, Jr., of Ohio; Goddaughter, Tammy Tomlin of Youngstown; longtime friend, Jessie Maxwell Peterson and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; her mother, Ruby Eubanks; a sister, Eula Mae Stephenson.

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

