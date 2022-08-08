YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Margaurite Washington, 81, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Washington was born August 15, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas, a daughter of Harold Walker and Demaris Jefferson.

She had been employed as a Licensed Vocational Nurse with the Robert B. Green Hospital in San Antonio Texas.

A loving homemaker, Mary was affiliated with Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She enjoyed thrift shopping, reading, cooking and gardening.

She is survived by her children, Carolyn Farmer, William Washington, Jr. and Kenneth Washington all of Cleveland, Myke Jones of Fairfield, California, Deborah (Darren) Morris of Hercules, C alifornia, Kimberly Washington and Waymon Washington both of Youngstown; her siblings, Donella Edmondson of Schertz, Texas, Goldie (Alvin Sr.) Washington and Charles (Sylvia) Walker Sr. both of San Antonio, Texas and Wayne Walker of Sacramento, C alifornia; 15 grandchildren, Devyn Morris, Camille Farmer, Christopher (Dr. Maya) Farmer, Candance Farmer, Jasmine Harper, JaiMon Harper, JaLyn Harper, KeAsia Gibson, KeMon Gibson, William Washington, III, David Jones, Melissa Jones, Kenneth Washington Jr., Kenea Washington and Arriana Tarrant; three great-grandchildren, Aundria Blair, A’mallah Mary Washington and Aveya Farmer; nieces and nephews, Vicky (Robert Sr.) Stillwell, James Edmondson, Valerie Edmondson, Michelle Lee, Denise Lee (Michael) Willock, Antrenett (Ezekiel D.) Benitez, Alvin Washington, Jr. Charles (Stephanie) Walker, Jr., and Joseph Walker; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Walker Jr. and James Walker.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

