YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Magdalene Moody died on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

She was born May 5, 1932 May 5, 1932.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc., 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505, with a Time of Remembrance at 10:30 a.m.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m.

