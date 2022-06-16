YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Mary Louise Jackson, 86, of Youngstown transitioned from this earthly labor to eternal peace on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home with her loving family at her side.

Ms. Jackson was born October 23, 1935 in Hope Hull, Alabama, a daughter of Eddie and Julia Mae Starks Jackson.

She was a graduate of East High School.

Mary Louise was employed for over 45 years in the dietary department of the Western Care System (Northside and Southside Hospitals).

She was a devout member of the Youngstown Dioceses Catholic Church and Schools – Immaculate Conception, St. Casimir and Ursuline High School.

Mary Louise was currently a member of the Parrish at St. Angela Merici in Youngstown. She loved donating to numerous charities, such as The Breast Cancer Foundation, Catholic Charities and St. Jude’s.

Mary was an avid sports fan and lover of “her” Dallas Cowboys and the NCAA March Madness tournament. She was also a season ticket holder of the Youngstown State University Penguin football team. Voracious reader and collector of romance novels, particularly Danielle Steele and Nora Roberts. She was the family historian of scrapbooks, life milestones and memorabilia. Mary Louise loved doing crossword puzzles and participating in card games with family and friends. She enjoyed listening to ‘old school’, hip hop and rap music. She especially enjoyed listening to Johnny Mathis, Nat King Cole and Aretha Franklin.

Mary Louise enjoyed cooking for the family at Sunday and holiday get-togethers and reminiscing over iconic family stories. Her favorite pastime was sending personalized greeting cards to family and friends, for birthdays, holidays, or just to say “I’m thinking of you”.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and legacy, two children, Shelia (Bill) Triplett of Youngstown and Michael Jackson of Scottsdale, Arizona; siblings, Ann Jackson and Alfred Jackson both of Youngstown, Rose Williams of Durham, North Carolina, and Delores Jackson of Shaker Heights; grandchildren, Jason Moncrief of Columbus, Kristin Moncrief of Toledo, Sean Jackson of Hawthorne, California and Erin Jackson of Phoenix, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Jackson Bragg of Youngstown and Eden Kelly of Toledo; 12 nieces and 13 nephews; and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, James Jackson, Arthur Carl Jackson, Julius Jackson, Dorothy Jackson, Elizabeth Darby; granddaughter, Nicole Moncrief; nephews, Jonathan Brown and Martin Anthony Jackson

Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish Catholic Church, 397 S. Jackson St., Youngstown, OH 44506. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made in the name of Mary Louise Jackson to St. Angela Merici Parish.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Louise Jackson, please visit our floral store.