Mary L. Gillam, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church for Mrs. Mary L. Gillam, who transcended to her heavenly mansion on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Mary was born in Willington, Ohio, a daughter of Avon D. and Mamie Ella Rucker Duval.

She had been employed in the surgical department at the former North Side Hospital, retiring in 1999.

She was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and loved being with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Brian (Jennifer) Duvall of Tacoma, Washington, Dvonne Duvall and Deneen Duvall (Charles Prima); a stepson, Henry (Cecelia) Gillam, Jr. all of Youngstown; a brother, Col. Aaron (Jan) Duvall of Petersburg, Michigan; two sisters, Carma Wilson (Clyde Frazier) and Margaret Lacey both of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a close friend, Virginia Sims.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry, Sr. of 45 years, whom she married October 17, 1974 and who passed away November 29, 2009; a sister, Helen Corn and a brother, Robert Duvall.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 5, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.