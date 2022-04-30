GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Mary Jane Casey, 68, of Girard, transitioned from this life to heavenly peace on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Rehabilitation Center.

Ms. Casey, affectionately known as “Janie”, was born July 14, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Willie Turnage and Vera L. Yates.

She was a 1971 graduate of East High School and attended the former Penn Ohio College.

Mary had been employed with the Burlington Pillow Factory.

She was a member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

Her interests included, crafts, fashions, interior design, cooking, bingo and shopping. However, her passion was being with her beloved family.

Mary leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her life and legacy, her son, Adrienne (Sheryl) Casey of Toledo; two grandchildren, Destiny V. Casey of Youngstown and Britney S. Casey of Germantown, Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Noelle Harris and Isaiah Black; two sisters, Brenda (Rev. Gary) Rozier of Campbell and Helen (Walter) Pettway of Youngstown; Goddaughter, Linda Henderson of Youngstown; several nieces and nephews including Arlis Casey whom she reared; aunts, Rose Yates and Shirley Patterson both of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal father, James W. Turnage; her mother, Vera; stepfather, Carl L. Henderson, who raised her; her nephew, Arlis Casey, Waddell Casey and Keyarre Pettway; uncles, James K. Yates, Warren Yates, Calvin West and Arthur West and a beloved cousin, Darleen “Dolly” West.

Visitation will be Monday, May 2, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.