YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marie Hunt, 96, of Youngstown, transitioned to her eternal home on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Hunt, affectionately known as “Peggy”, was born October 25, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Willie and Mattie Moore Adams.

She had worked as a secretary at the Paisley House, the Urban League and at Beckner Hall at YSU.

She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church where she was the Church Mother, served on the usher, beautification and nurse’s guild ministries.

She loved her family, yard work and flowers. Marie was a great seamstress and made drapes for Sears and plastic furniture covers.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, three children, Ronetta Hollinshead, Lawrence Hunt and Maurice Hunt, all of Youngstown; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Della M. Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, loving family, church family and friends.

She was greeted at Heaven’s gate by her parents; husband, Azer Hunt, Jr. II; a son, Azer Hunt III; siblings, Herman Adams, Lea Wylie and Mary Ray; grandchildren, Charles L. Hunt, Maurice Hunt, Jr. III, Rita Hunt and Carmine D. Hunt and two sisters-in-law, Bernice Johnson and Ida Adams.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston Street, Youngstown. A celebration of her life and legacy will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of Comfort, Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.