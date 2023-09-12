LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary G. Brown, 90, of Liberty, peacefully and quietly transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Brown was born August 29, 1933 in LaGrange, Georgia, a daughter of Cleve and Beulah Little Phillips.

Upon her graduation from Renee Trussell’s School of Cosmetology, she enjoyed styling hair for many of her friends and neighbors in the community of Girard. She was employed at Northside Hospital in Youngstown until her retirement.

Mary was a former member of True Light Army Church in Girard where she served as First Lady and church treasurer. Mary joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church upon her marriage to Jack Brown. She served on the Pastor’s Aide, Mission Ministry and Anniversary committees. She was a longtime member of Girard’s Chapter of T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) as well as the Red Hat Society.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory and celebrate her life and legacy, her beloved son, Louis S. Jones, her daughters, Clara Mills, Gloria Thompkins, Gail White-Jackson, Tamabra “Tammy” Ferguson, sister-in-law, Mary Phillips-Willis (Fred), and two step-children Archie (Jackie) Brown and Elder Celestine (Minister Leon) Atkins; a special niece, Eileen Hill; best friend, Carrie Johnson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great- grandchildren, family, friends and special mention of her “children of the heart”.

Besides her parents and her 1st husband, Rev. Samuel Jones, who passed away October 16, 1989; 2nd husband, Jack Brown, whom she married May 2, 1998 and who passed away December 5, 2014; she was preceded in death by two brothers, Herbert and Hubert Phillips; her sister, Jewel Black, along with her children, Michael A. Jones, Gloria Jean Perry, and Pam Jones.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown. A celebration of life will follow at 10:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

