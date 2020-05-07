Mary Francis Logan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the first of July 1933 in Youngstown Ohio, George and Calenthe Davis joyfully welcomed their daughter Mary Francis Davis. On Thursday, April 30, 2020, God sent his Angels to escort his precious child to her Heavenly Home.

Her dad worked for U. S. Steel near Brier Hill where Mary and her twelve siblings were raised.

Despite the adversity at that time, Mary resolutely attended school and graduated from The Rayen School.

Throughout her life, Mary attended church and was a faithful member of Zion Hill Baptist Church where she met and married the love of her life James Norman Logan Sr. in the early 1950s. Through this union, they were blessed with six children who they faithfully raised in the knowledge of Christ. Their first was born during the 1950s while Norman was serving in the Korean War. They raised their children during the turbulent times of the Civil Rights Movement with the last one being born in the 1960s.

Throughout their marriage, Mary supported her husband who worked at Republic Steel and owned and operated Jim Logan Plastering Company.

In between looking after her young children, Mary found time to be a Sunday School teacher, program director, sang in the choir and participated in the missionary ministry. Over time she became one of the mothers of the church. She was very active in the Public Schools PTA.

As Mary’s children grew older, she started working at Jefferson Elementary school where she became fondly known as the “Lunch Lady”. She retired from Youngstown City Schools in the early 2000’s. Always one to stay active, she later volunteered part-time at Northside Hospital in the gift shop.

Mary liked exercising, sewing, crocheting and baking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Full of wisdom, many of her family members and church members often gleaned counsel and advice from her.

She is preceded in death by her parents George and Calenthe Davis; her husband, James Norman Logan Sr, who passed away June 25, 2002.; children Gerald W. Logan and Cynthia M. Burton; brothers, George A. Jr, James C. Sr., Frank, Leroy, Wilkie and Edward Davis; sisters, Edna Q. Hopkins, Leola B. Collins and Gussie M. Payne.

Remaining to cherish her beloved memory are her children, James N. Logan Jr. of Long Beach California, Pamela I. (Timothy, Sr.) Barnes of Girard, Keith L.(Lisa) Logan, Sr, of Youngstown, and Terry G. (Zvaitwa) Logan of Charlotte North Carolina; grandchildren, Tim Jr. (Chalamyna), Lashonda(Lacayo), Michael, Adrianne, André, Keith Jr, Brian (Brett), Corey, Brandon, LaTwonn, Shawntae, Dannielle, Shawn (BrytTanie), Eva; great grandchildren; her brother, Winston Davis of Youngstown; sisters, Calenthe E. Counts and Rosetta Davis both of Shreveport, Louisiana and a host of nephews, nieces, other family, church family and friends.

Lessons learned from Mom will be passed on for generations to come. She is truly cherished and respected by all.

On Friday, May 8, 2020, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., friends may pay their respects at the Zion Hill Baptist Church, 220 Jefferson Street, Youngstown, OH. 44510.

There will be calling hours from 9:00 -10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Friends are reminded to keep social distancing and to wear masks during these times.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be held for family only. However, in order that others may share in Sis. Logan’s homegoing, the following link is being made available on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.:

www.zionhillyoungstown,com

Select the top video: Homegoing service for Sister Mary Logan May 9th, 2020

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

