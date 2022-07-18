STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Mary Frances Foster, 73, of Struthers, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Ms. Foster, affectionately called “Mornin”, was born January 23, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of Dock, Sr. and Leora Scott Mays.

She was a graduate of East High School and a member of the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

A devoted loving homemaker, “Mornin” helped with the P.T.O. of the Youngstown City Schools and the former Youngstown Sideliners. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, shopping, traveling and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, three children, Carol (Paul) Moore of Bonaire, Georgia, Frank Foster, Jr. and Sherri T. (Garland) Wynn, both of Youngstown; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, JoAnn Sims of Girard, Virginia Mays and Nisi Mays, both of Youngstown; her brother, Dock Mays, Jr. of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Hope Simone Foster; a grandson, Martwaun J. Moore and brother, Fred Mays.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

