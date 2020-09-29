Mary Etta London, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Etta London, 94, of Youngstown, took flight on her heavenly chariot on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. London was born May 22, 1926 in Cincinnati Ohio a daughter of Edward and Emma Hatcher Malone.

Mary was director of the Misses and Master Daycare and during the war worked as a butt welder at Truscon Steel.

She met the love of her life, Rev. Chris London, Sr. and they were married October 5, 1947.

She was a member and first lady of the New Grace Baptist Church where her husband pastored. She was a founding member and church mother of the New Vision Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of her son, Rev. Chris London, Jr. At New Vision, she served as a Sunday School Teacher and Devotional Leader. She was also a member and past president of the Ministers Wives; and the S.T.A.R.S. program with the Youngstown City Schools.

She enjoyed cooking, swimming, camping, traveling, shopping and exercising.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her legacy and eternal peace three children, Min. Christine A. London and Rev. Chris London, Jr. both of Youngstown, and Karen Bell of Lawrenceville, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, The Rev. Chris London Sr. who passed away October 1,1996; a daughter, Cherye J. Jackson; a granddaughter; and two great grandsons.

Viewing will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held following visitation for the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

