Mary Ellen Stevens, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Stevens entered into her eternal reward on June 4, 2021 in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Born October 9, 1956 to Jerry and Ruth Meyers Bodrick. She was the third daughter of their six children and was affectionately known to her family and close friends as “Bibba.”

Mary was educated in the Youngstown City School system and graduated from South High School in 1974.

She married her true love, Edward M. Stevens, on August 27, 1977, which was the beginning of a nearly 43 year union that exemplified love and devotion to their family. This blessed union encompassed three children, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter which were her pride and joy. Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren. She particularly enjoyed their time playing Uno. She taught them the rules and strategies of game and then enjoyed beating them.

Mary was a life-long member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. She was baptized February 13, 1966 and received the Holy Ghost on March 28, 1966. She was active in several auxiliaries within Calvary. Her spirit of competition and love for the word of God led her to become a member of the Youth Department Bible Bowl Team. This dynamic team won Championships in the Northern Ohio District Council as well as the Ohio District Council Bible Bowl Competitions. She also served on the Hospitality Committee, Youth and Senior Usher Board, Culinary Department, Concert Choir, its Robe Committee and when called out would direct with a great anointing. She took her role as a Deacon’s wife seriously and lead with diligence and dedication. She never lost her love for Calvary and Youngstown and as a result she and Deacon maintained residences in Youngstown and Wesley Chapel, Florida and came home often.

“To know her was to love her.” Bibba was one of a kind. She had a most contagious laugh that would ignite the room! She was known as the Uno Queen but her competitive spirit did not stop there. Her serve on the volleyball court was difficult to return. She could place it in the weak spot. On the basketball court she would not be denied the ball at any cost.

Mary’s career began Ketchum industries. Tamarkin, Phar-Mor, Altel, and ended at Verizon where she started as Supervisor in Financial Services. After Verizon Wireless and Altel acquisition she was transferred to Warrensville, PA as a Telesales Supervisor. Mary’s fierce competition and tremendous passion and leadership lead to her promotion and transfer to Tampa, Florida. /she was definitely a “BOSS.”

She leaves to cherish her memory. the love of her life, Deacon Edward M. Stevens, the pride of her life, three children, Dionne (Duane) Turnage, Veronica (Aaron) Coward, Edward M. Stevens, Jr. all of Youngstown, six grandchildren, Erilyn Stevens, Ashlyn Stevens-Rucker, Jaden and Arianna Turnage, Aarion and Addisyn Coward, one great granddaughter Synayah, her siblings, Rose Bodrick-

Logan, Sallie Bodrick-Ware, Dwayne (Kimberly) Bodrick, Jerry (Doreen) Bodrick, Daryl (Tamira) Bodrick, Trina (Arthur) Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, guest are asked to please wear mask and observe social distancing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

