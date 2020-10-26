Mary Elizabeth Williams, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Williams, 93, of Boardman transitioned from her earthly home on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Mrs. Williams was born July 4, 1927 in Warren, a daughter of Sandy and Mary Harris West.

She was a 1945 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Central State University.

She had worked in several positions including being a self-employed beautician, working at Copperweld Steel and retiring from Trumbull County as a payroll clerk after 10 years of service.

She was a member of the New Beginning Outreach Ministries where she served as Church Mother. She was a former member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Mary enjoyed crafts, upholstering, reading, shopping, crossword puzzles, sewing, traveling, table tennis, billiards and being with her beloved family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, two daughters, Diane J. McKinney of Atlanta, Georgia and Tami W. Hammond of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Jerry McKinney II of Atlanta, Georgia, Chace McKinney of North Canton, and Branon Williams of Youngstown; four great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Londres, whom she married June 10, 1950 and who passed away October 28, 2014; a grandson, Tarreyn Williams; a sister, Bessie Wyatt and three brothers, Sandy, William and James West.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 (the date of her husband’s death) from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Beginning Outreach Ministries. Private services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

