YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Mrs. Mary E. Austin, 81, of Youngstown transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Arizona.

Rev. Austin was born August 2, 1940 in Fairfax, Alabama, a daughter of Hugley and Exie McGinnis.

She was graduate of Alabama State University.

Rev. Austin was pastor of the Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, where she ran the food pantry for many needy families. She was also a great pianist and loved to sing. Rev. Austin was not only a pastor but was a true friend and extremely generous to others. She was a member of the Ministerial Alliance.

She had formerly been employed with Balls Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Her husband, Rev. Ernest A. Austin, passed away October 12, 1995.

Rev. Austin leaves to cherish her life and legacy, her daughter, Melanie Austin of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren, Damon Beacham, Jr. and Javawnna Austin; great-granddaughter, Amiyah R. Austin; her siblings, Ralph Dooley, Diane Drummond, Renee Brooks, Caroline Lucas Cole, Carl P. Lucas, Jr. and Yvonne McMillon and a host of nieces, nephews, family, church family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Marvin and Melvin.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the New Bethel Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

