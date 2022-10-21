YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Robinson was born to this earth on January 6, 1928 and delivered to God on Friday, October 14, 2022.

She was born in Youngstown, to the late Frank and Ada L. Murphy Cobbin.

Mary was a 1945 graduate of Scienceville High School and traveled to Washington, D.C. to receive on the job training as a clerk/typist with the U.S. Government.

She worked as a computer operator at Standard Slag/LaFarge for 40 years, retiring in December 1989.

A loving homemaker, Mary was a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church where she was a member of the Mass Choir, the Education and Usher Boards and the Food Pantry.

She was a member of the N.A.A.C.P.

Mary is survived by her son, Curtis D. Robinson (Terri) of Rootstown; her daughter, Angela D. Tyus (Wayne) of Stone Mountain, Georgia; four grandchildren, Quiana Tyus, Morgan White (Jeffrey), Isaiah Tyus (Kiandra) and Sydnè Robinson; one great-grandchild, Jade White; a cousin, Venicee Howell (raised as a sister) and a host of nieces, nephews, Godchildren, family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis, whom she married July 25, 1953 and who passed away May 18, 1984; her sister, Lucille M. Shorter and two brothers, James Cobbin and Walter Cobbin.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.