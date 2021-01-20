Mary E. McCullough, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary E. McCullough, 89, of Youngstown transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Mrs. McCullough was born March 25, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Sylvester Sr. and Marion Bell Jackson.

She was a 1949 graduate of Chaney High School.

Her employment included a Candy Striper South Side Hospital, a bulb inspector with General Electric from 1965 to 1993, administrative assistant at Plazaview Apts. from 1994 to 2020, Business Manager for L & J Construction and was a Fashion 220 Cosmetic Consultant. S

he was Member of the Lucky 7 club. She was a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and its usher ministry.

She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, travelling, and spending time with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, six children, Rhonda (Robert) Williams of Cleveland, Ronnell (Rhonda) McCullough of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Karl H. (Tonia) McCullough Jr. of Canton, Carol (James) Black, Sheila McCullough and Sheryl McCullough all of Youngstown; 16 grandchildren, including Kevin, Kelly, Jehvon, DeWayne, Andre and Michael, whom she helped to raise; 43 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; a brother, Sylvester (Gertrude) Jackson of Youngstown; three sisters, Deborah Easter of Cleveland, Thelma Bronson of Sacramento, CA and Beatrice Lymore of Vallejo, California; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friend, including her dear friends, Earline London, Dorothy Davidson and Sharon Daniels, Her Niece Jackie Taylor all of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Karl H. McCullough Sr., whom she married March 28, 1959, and who passed away July 22, 2001. Sisters Mrs. Melvine Reid and Mrs. Louise Shaw. Brother, Mr. Leon Jackson.

Visitation will be Friday, January 22, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 Noon at the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church.

Funeral Services will follow.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

