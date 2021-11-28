Mary E. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary E. Campbell, 92, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Mrs. Campbell was born July 30, 1929, in Gadsden, Alabama, a daughter of Jesse and Ada Lipscomb Wilson.

She was a graduate of Carver High School in Gadsden, Alabama.

Mary was a faithful member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church.

A dedicated homemaker, she loved taking care of her family, cooking and shopping.

Her husband, Alfonso, whom she married May 5, 1948, in Polk County, Georgia, passed away July 20, 2021.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories and legacy, three children, Glenda Brown and Richard Campbell, both of Youngstown and Alphonso Campbell, Jr., of Akron; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; her brother, Evangelist Willie J. Wilson of Huntsville, Alabama and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Garnett was preceded in death by her son, Eric W. Campbell and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

