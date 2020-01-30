Mary E. Brown Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 27, 2020, Mary E. Brown Rogers, 74, of Youngstown, took flight from this earthly realm and entered her resting place in God’s Arms at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born April 26, 1945 in Greenville, Alabama, the youngest of eight (8) children to the union of Samuel and Effie Wilkerson Brown.

She accepted Christ at a young age and was instrumental in Ministry. Her singing voice was one of beauty, inspiration and the true Spirit of God.

She came to Youngstown in 1966 with a multitude of family and was previously a member of St. John’s Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Greater Friendship Baptist Church in Youngstown.

It was there that she met and married Robert L. Rogers who preceded her in death.

She was employed by the Mahoning County Job and Family Services until her retirement in 1987.

Mary loved in the greatest form of God through compassion, peace and family. Her family meant the world to her and was her unmovable foundation. Everyone was of importance to her and an intricate piece to her puzzle.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and memory, her children, Veronica Owens, Demetrus (Nikki Calloway) Rogers and Yvette (Robert) Rogers- Prater; a sister, Bertha Ready; five grandchildren, Antonio Owens Jr., Asia Owens, Ashton Owens, Bianca Drake and Dawn Drake; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings and her grandson Robert “Robby” Rogers.

Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Centered Church, 3300 Hudson Street, Youngstown.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

