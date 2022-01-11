YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Mary Ann McGaha, 91, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal peace on Friday, December 31, 2021 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. McGaha was born September 10, 1930 in Amory, Mississippi, a daughter of Arthur and Julia Westbrook McGee.

A devoted and loving homemaker, Mary Ann, was a former member of the First Calvary Baptist Church and its Mission; former member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and president/member of its Senior Choir. She was also a former member of the Order of Eastern Star. Ms. McGaha had volunteered to work with the children at the ABC Corral at the Buckeye Elks and was a member of the 100 Plus Foundation.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, six children, Jimmy (Karen) McGaha of Warren, Robert (Star Lee) McGaha, Charles McGaha, Diane (Dwayne) McGaha Jones, Deborah McGaha all of Youngstown and Nancy McGaha Graham of Liberty Township; 17 grandchildren; 33 great- grandchildren; a sister, Arthur Jean Friar of Boonesville, Mississippi and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son, Terry McGaha; a sister, Ardie Baldwin; four brothers, Jessie, Richard, Robert and Howard McGee and her granddaughter, L’Ruthlyn McGaha.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary, please visit our floral store.