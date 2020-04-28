Mary Alice Smith, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Alice Smith departed this life Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Mary Alice born January 5, 1945 to Mariam Flowers and was raised by her and her grandparents, Thomas and Mary Alice Flowers.

Mary attended Farrell area schools and lived in the Farrell, Pennsylvania area for most of her young life until marrying the love of her life, Eugene “P-nut” Smith, Jr., in 1964. P-nut was in the Air Force and she traveled the world with him. To this union three children were born, Eugene “Jay” Smith III (Lanaya) of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Veronda “Cissy” (A’lan) Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio and Yolonda (Terrence) Tubbs of McDonough, Georgia. They returned to Farrell, in the late 60s and remained in the Farrell, New Castle and Youngstown area. They were divorced in 1986.

Mary Alice, as she was known by everyone, had a beautiful spirit and was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. Anyone she met, she greeted with a warm hug and her beautiful smile.

Mary retired from YDC in New Castle, Pennsylvania and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved very much; especially her great-granddaughter, Mia, who she planned to move to Georgia to be nearer to. Mary loved her large family and was considered mother and Grammy by many.

Mary Alice leaves to mourn her death and to rejoice in her life, her three children; daughter-in-law, Terry Smith; her six grandchildren, Sonya and Terisa of McDonough, Georgia, Terrence (Danielle) of Lakewood, Ohio, Jayson, Jordan (Kayla) and Justin of New Castle, Pennsylvania; her siblings, Helen (Richard) Napier, Sr. of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Lonnie (Stephanie) Jones of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Dionne Jones of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Noja Thomas of Huntsville, Alabama; sister-in-law, Francinia Sanders; brother-in-law, Terrance Tarver and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Preceding her in death are her mother and stepfather, Bennie Jones; her grandparents; a daughter, Sonya Smith; her former husband; mother-in-law, Lee Emma Herbert; sisters-in-law, Jacquiline Smith, Barbara Freeman and JoWanda Fowler; uncles, Thomas, Tony, John and Bill Flowers and nephew, Bobby Brown.

Private services will be held for family only. A Celebration of Life for Mary will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 29, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.