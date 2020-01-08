Mary Alice Hill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Ms. Mary Alice Hill, 94, of Youngstown, who transitioned from this life to eternal rest on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Hill was born March 17, 1925 in Lousborg, Alabama, a daughter of Aaron Montgomery and Carrie Arnold, and was reared by Ernest Taylor.

She had been employed at the Ravenna Arsenal for several years.

Mary loved writing cards to family and friends and enjoyed cooking.

She is survived by three daughters, Gayle Hill with whom she made her home, Alice “Lenora” Hill of Wheatland, Pennsylvania and Andrea (Sam) McCrary of California; four sons, John A. Hill, Jr. of New Jersey, Darryl (Deborah) Hill of State College, Pennsylvania, Maceo (Ella) Hill of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Patrick (Valerie) Arnold of Mississippi; 26 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her father; mother and stepfather, Carrie and Ernest Taylor; two sons, Robert and Ivan Hill; a brother, Mose Montgomery and two daughters-in-law, Dorothy Hill and Shin Hill.

Visitation will be Monday, January 6 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

