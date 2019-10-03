Marvin J. Levels, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, for Mr. Marvin Levels, 40, of Diamond, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, who transitioned to his Heavenly home on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Mr. Levels was born April 4, 1979, in Youngstown, a son of Benjamin and Mattie Theresa Burton Levels.

He was a 1997 graduate of Southeast High School, Ravenna and attended Youngstown State University.

He had been employed as an assembler for 17 years with General Motors Lordstown and a former member of UAW Local 1112.

A devoted member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, Marvin was a member of the Praise Team and the choir.

He enjoyed singing, playing the guitar and keyboard and was an avid sports fan, especially for football and basketball.

He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his parents, Benjamin and M. Theresa of Diamond; two brothers, Benjamin (Tahira) Levels, Jr., of Torrance, California and Ryan K. (Kathryn) Levels of Canton; a sister, Mya D. Levels of Diamond; a cousin who like a sister to him, LaKeisha Cotton of Youngtown; grandparents, Fannie M. Robinson of Youngstown, Charles Burton of Alabama and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph A. and Ida B. Levels and William Robinson.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

