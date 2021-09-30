Marva LaJune Griffin-Lee, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by her loving family, Marva LaJune (Poindexter) Griffin-Lee, 68, migrated from earth to her heavenly home on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Mercy Health-Boardman.

Marva was born was born on February 23, 1953, to James E. (Ivory L. Ervin) Poindexter in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a 1972 graduate of South High School and attended higher education at Youngstown State University.

Marva was employed by the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center for 45 years where she was appointed Magistrate under Judge Theresa Dellick’s court, serving until her retirement in 2017.

She was united in holy matrimony to George Lee in 2014.

Marva was truly a woman of God and made an impact on many lives, not just her family but on everyone she met. She gave her life to the Lord at an early age and was baptized at Greater Friendship Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. BJ Myers, where she was extremely active in the music ministry for over 20 years.

Sister Griffin Lee then united with Love Deliverant Center under the pastorate of Bishop Paul Pegues where she again used her gift of music direction and singing for three years, after which she entered into fellowship with the Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church, being baptized in Jesus’ name under the pastorate of Bishop Norman L. Wagner.

After his death, she served at Union Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. John H. Maiden until his retirement and continued to faithfully serve as Minister of Music under the leadership of Pastor Michael Harrison for more than 20 years. While at Union Baptist, she led the Choraleers and the J. H. Maiden Specials, who sang all over the city spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through song.

In the interim, Marva assisted the music ministry, aiding her uncle, at Metropolitan Baptist Church and The Word of Music Ministry under the pastorate of Rev. Dwayne Turnage. She not only sang beautifully but arranged songs and directed choirs of every age using every genre of music masterfully. She then returned to Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church, under the leadership of Bishop Shawn Tyson, until she received her heavenly wings.

Marva leaves to celebrate her life but mourn her homegoing, her husband; father, James (Mabel) Poindexter of Birmingham, Alabama; an uncle, Maestro Wilbur Ervin of Youngstown; a daughter, Rhonda Y. (Robert) Poindexter of Youngstown; two sons, George “Chuckie” (Dawn) Wesson of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and KeMonte T. (Juanita) Wesson of Phoenix, Arizona; three sisters, Christina Poindexter-McLaurin of Phoenix, Arizona, Carmalita Poindexter of Birmingham, Alabama and Dr. Catrina (Matt) Robinson of Monks Corner, South Carolina; four brothers, Mark (Debra) Willis, Michael (Dorthea) Willis, Steven (Martraly) Poindexter and Rick Poindexter, all of Phoenix, Arizona; eight grandchildren, including Mariah (Kelsey) Wesson-Hill, Jasmine (Jay) Wesson-Wiseman and Bree Bandis, whom she helped rear; three great-grandchildren; her beloveds, Blaine (Jeanette) Griffin of Cleveland, Eliaha (Leslie) Jackson of Hampton, Virginia, Christina (LaKiya) Wesson of Youngstown and Bryant (LaKeya) Lee of Liberty Township; a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other family members and numerous friends who loved her dearly.

Marva was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Raymond Griffin and Cornelius Keith Wesson; grandparents, James (Mary) Poindexter and Dank (Mary) Ervin; her mother; one brother, Randall D. Poindexter, Sr. and one sister, Cynthia Al-Kabir.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church with the funeral service proceeding directly after. Due to the pandemic all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity are entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marva LaJune (Poindexter) Griffin-Lee, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.