YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Martha James, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother passed away at home on November 24, 2023.

Martha was born on December 8,1935 in Mobile, Alabama to William and Leola Lane.

She was a dedicated wife and mother who loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed music, bingo, cruises, shopping and she loved the company of others whom she always had a warm smile for. She loved her family and friends, and they all loved her.

She married the love of her life, Lawrence James in 1982. They were together until his passing in 2002. Martha was proceeded in death by her father William Lane, Mother Leola Lane, sisters Mrs. Evangerine Collins and Ms. Mamie Cunninghan, brother George Lane, husband Lawrence James and son Ronald Stewart.

She is survived by her seven children: Johnny Stewart, Linda Stewart, Sammy Stewart, Ann Stewart, Lorraine Stewart, Theresa Stewart, Richard Stewart, stepbrother Christopher Lane of Mobile, Alamba and stepsister Selina Barnette of Cincinnati, Ohio, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews.

Celebration of life and balloon release with family and friends will be December 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, Ohio 44511. Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

