YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Martha E. Blunt White, 98, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Mrs. White was born May 31, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of Calvin, Sr. and Adell Cook Blunt.

She attended South High School, Kent State University and Youngstown College.

She had been employed at Ravenna Arsenal, Republic Steel, J. C. Penny’s in security, Pick Ohio Hotel as an elevator operator, and the Youngstown Community Action Council as a secretary, retiring in the late 1980’s.

Martha was a lifetime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she served as a former usher and Devotional Leader, and was a part of the Sunday School. She was a life member of the I.B.P.O.E. of W. Naomi Temple #124 Elks, Northern District Council Assistant Financial Secretary, member and Past State President Grand Honors in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Red Hatters.

She leaves to remember her with fond memories, her nieces, Carolyn Blunt (Jesse) Junius of Dayton, Denise Lennon (Gerry) Simms of Yellow Springs; nephews, Kenneth (Ann) Lennon of Bedford Heights, Zahir Ahmad (a.k.a Kermit) Blunt of Cincinnati, Duane Blunt of Hilliard; very very special friends, Sherman and Linda Moore of Warren; “surrogate daughter and good friend”, Samantha Fox of Youngstown; grand and great nieces and nephews; cousins, John Dozier, Betty and Georgiana Dozier; and a host of family and several close friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bennie Blunt, Gertrude Blunt Lennon, Earnest and Calvin Blunt, Jr; nephews, Bennie Blunt, Jr. and Ronald Lennon.

Funeral services will be at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd. (aka Arlington Ave.) at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha E Blunt White, please visit our floral store.