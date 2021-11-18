Marlonda Clarissa Fulton Croteau, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlonda Clarissa Fulton Croteau transitioned peacefully in her sleep to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Marlonda was born to parents, Dr. Debra (David) McGhee and Marvin Brown Jr. on November 16, 1978, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Marlonda was dedicated to Christ as a baby at Soul Savings Station Full Gospel Church in Youngstown, Ohio. Growing up she loved attending Sunday School there and spending time with her favorite Sunday School teacher, the late Georgann Bradley. Later in life, Marlonda rededicated her life to Christ.

Marlonda was a 1997 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, Ohio and a 2006 graduate of The University of Toledo, School of Business Administration. She also studied Health Promotion and Education at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Hospital Administration at Strayer University.

Marlonda was employed in her mom’s dental practice as an office manager and assistant, at Owens-Illinois as an asbestos claims processor and at Mercy Health as a financial counselor to those in need of various services. She also tutored students in biology, earth science, social studies and English. Marlonda was very skilled in computer applications and self-taught in the Spanish and Arabic languages.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She was a highly creative writer, writing poetry and performing at spoken word events. Marlonda loved travel. She was also very adventurous and enjoyed sky diving. She was also an excellent cook and cake decorator. Most of all, Marlonda loved being a wife and mother. She cherished her family.

Marlonda married her husband Justin Croteau on October 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband Justin; children Kaiden Fulton Day and Kyler Croteau; her parents, Dr. Debra (David) McGhee and Marvin Brown Jr, Father-in-law, Leo Daryl Croteau; Grandparents, Mattie P Fulton, Naomi Brown and Marvin Brown Sr, Brothers, Lamar Brown and Marquez Brown, Sisters, Tamar Reed Hodo and Marquila Brown. Aunts, Sandra (Mark) Britt, Rosemary Fulton (Kimani Lenoir), Diane Murphy; Uncles, Jerry L. Garrett, Kenneth Brown, Special cousins, Frances Amison, Julaine Jackson, and Donzaleigh (Denise) Swain; Close friends, Shun Day, Dana Williams and Staci Hewlett Smith, Monica Walsh and Carl Scriven and host of other relatives and friends.

Marlonda was preceded in death by her beloved baby daughter, Kara Alivia Croteau, her grandfather Frank Fulton, Jr., mother-in-law, Christine Croteau and uncle, Frederick Jackson.

Service to be held at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home 1951 McGuffey Rd Youngstown, OH 44505 on Saturday November 20, 2021. Visitation 9:00am-10:00 a.m. and service at 10:00 a.m. Internment at Tod Homestead Cemetery. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Victoriously submitted the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marlonda, please visit our floral store.