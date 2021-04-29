Marlo Michelle Burney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlo Michelle Burney, 53, of Youngstown, departed her physical life and embarked upon her home-going journey on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home.

Marlo was born December 13, 1967 in Youngstown a daughter of Janice Tillman Cox and Melvin Burney.

She was a fun loving, compassionate person who loved her family and friends and never took them for granted.

She did volunteer work at the Salvation Army and several local agencies.

She was an avid cook, attended many family gatherings and enjoyed going to the casino and playing BINGO. Marlo had a great attitude about life and when asked if she needed anything, she always responded by saying “I’m Ok”. If you asked any of her family and friends, they would tell you that Marlo was kind, had a gentle spirit and was always looking after those in need. Her family said she would have made a great nurse.

Leaving to cherish her memory (all of Youngstown), are her dear friend and companion, Willie James Beacham; her aunt, Lois Tillman Clark who raised Marlo along with her brother Derrick Tillman; sister, Janeen Burney Winfrey; her cousin Maurice Clark, Sr. Also missing Marlo is her brother, Melvin Williams; sisters, Lisa and Leslie Williams, Michelle Howell and Michelle Ashmore; her nephew, Jamon’ Winfrey; nieces, Janice Buryen and Re’Nee (Ryan) Stoddard; aunts, Roberta Snipes Berry, Nancy Cash Howard and her cousin, Deborah Johnson who helped to look after her.

In addition to family members, she leaves to mourn her homegoing, her best friend, Ramona (LaTasha) Milender-Jordan; her best friend who she referred to as her brother, Duane (Punkin) Witherspoon; her pet dog, Max; and a wealth of family members and friends.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by grandparents, Sarah Adair Snipes Tillman and James (Monk) Tillman; aunt, Betty Snipes Jamison; Uncles Kenneth “Tree” Washington and Maurice Snipes.

Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral service will follow for family only.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marlo Michelle Burney, please visit our floral store.