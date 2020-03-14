Marion Marie Byrd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the New Bethel Baptist Church for Mrs. Marion Marie Byrd, 72, of Youngstown, who was greeted by Heavenly Angels on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Byrd, lovingly known as “Toni”, was born November 6, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Cornelia Perkins and was raised by Charles and Edna Baker Dent.

Toni attended Youngstown City Schools until her senior year, graduating in 1965 from Cass Tech High School in Detroit, Michigan and attended Youngstown State University.

Marion was supervisor with General Electric Corporation for 47 years, retiring in 2016.

She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and also attended worship services with her husband at Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. She was a member and secretary of the Swans Bowling League; enjoyed traveling, social games, shopping, and cooking for her family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her devoted husband, Robert, whom she married August 30, 1969; a son, Rodney (Leona) Byrd of Las Vegas, Nevada; stepson, Sean Byrd of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Daja L. Byrd of Youngstown; step-granddaughter, Heather Hardy of Korea; step-grandson, Christian Hardy of Cleveland; a host of nieces including, Linda Jenkins, Sharlie Stubbs Stevens, Karen (Sandy) Perkins, Wendy (Nelson) Clark, Bonnie Clinkscale and Lisa (Tracey) Bowler, nephews, other family and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents and a son, Robert F. Byrd, Jr.; and five sisters, Sharlie Mae McReynolds, Edna Ratliff, Elnora Hightower, Sylvan Clinkscale and Barbara Wilson

Friends may call Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.