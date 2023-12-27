YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Elaine Leggett, 84, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Mrs. Leggett, affectionately known as “Mutt”, was born September 16, 1939, in Bladenberg, North Carolina, a daughter of Ezra A. and Fannie Lucille Powell Singletary.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School.

She and her husband, Octagen, whom she married in 1958, owned and operated the Leggett Trucking Company.

She was a former member of Antioch Baptist Church, where she served with the Mission, Choir and Pastor’s Aide Ministries. Presently, Marion is a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Mahoning Allstars Gospel Singing Group.

She enjoyed giving out charitable donations, cooking, shopping, traveling and she sincerely loved her being with her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her peace and celebrate her life and legacy, her husband, Octagen; three children, Michele Buggs, Roslyn Greene and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Leggett all of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Antwan, Jonathan, Jr., Duane, Jr. and Brittany (Floyd III); four great-grandchildren, Aaniyah, Aurreona, Duane III and Braylen; her sibling, Arlene Overton, Selma Brooks, Larry (Shirley) Singletary, Sheriel (Calhorn) McDonald, Marilyn (Edward) Smith, Donald (Agnes) Singletary and a host of nieces; nephews; other family and friends.

Besides her father, Ezra Singletary; mother and stepfather, Fannie Lucille and Maceo Lennon; she was preceded in death by her two sons, Octagen Leggett and Duane Leggett, Sr.; siblings, Rev. Albert, Ovanual, Tony and Henry L. Singletary and Pearline Scott.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 30, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at Gospel Temple Baptist Church, 279 Whipple Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405.

A Celebration of Life will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Ministry of comfort, dignity and love entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

