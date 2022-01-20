YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Mario Delanche Gomez, 58 of Youngstown, transitioned to his eternal rest and peace on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his home with his loving devoted wife by his side.

Elder Gomez was born February 13, 1965 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of William Gomez and Delores Kendrick.

Mario graduated from Peabody High School and was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran.

He was employed as an IT specialist with Centene Corporation.

Elder Gomez was a member of Victory Christian Center Liberty Campus, where he served as a First Touch Ministry Servant and the Pastor’s Armor Bearer.

He enjoyed bicycling, weekly Bible studies, art, music, research and public speaking and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, the former Valerie Pinkins, whom he married June 9, 2018; his father, William; his mother and stepfather, Delores and Ibraheem Ghafoor, all of Pittsburgh; four children, Jazmine L. Smalls-Menifee, Brooke M. Burchette Williams, Mario D. Gomez, Jr. and Darmante A. Gomez; stepchildren, Jason Pinkins and Barry Dunbar; three grandchildren, Saige D. Menifee, James V. E. B. Williams and Jade Williams; five stepgrandchildren, Tamara (Rodney) Williams, Tessica ( Reece) Campbell, Jason Pinkins, Jr., Amir Pinkins and Julez Johnson; siblings, Antoine “Tony” Gomez, Manuel Gomez and Merceda Gomez; Godson, Aizaiah Bruce; best friends, Tyrone Minnifield and Gregory Howard and a host of family, church family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Victory Christian Center-Coitsville. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.