CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marie L. Lundy 77, of Campbell, transcended to her Heavenly Mansion on Monday, May 29, 2023 from her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Lundy was born December 27, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Julius Lundy and Lottie Welch.

She was a graduate of East High School and had been employed as an Inspector for Lordstown General Motors retiring in 2007.

In her early years, she was a member of the Afro Dogs (Black Sheep), and an Eastern Star member.

She loved to shoot pool, family gatherings and doing cross word puzzles.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her peace, her children; James Lundy, Vera (Kevin) Pierce, Marilee (Thaer) Ramahi, Sabrina Davis and John (Sabrina) Davis, Jr. Her siblings; Brother Eugene Lundy, her sisters Vera Welch, Brenda Johnson, Sandra Wayman and Paulette Lundy; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Willie Fletcher; her son Lamont Lundy; two brothers, Norman “Sonny” Lundy and Julius “Buttercup” Lundy and granddaughter Teneshea Lundy.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday June 7, 2023 at L. E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral services at 11:00 a.m.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marie L. Lundy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.