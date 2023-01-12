YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, 94, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

She began her earthly journey on December 29, 1928, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, to Grace Merrel Phillips Robinson and James Ambrose Robinson.

She resided at 1186 French Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania, for 67 years; with her daughter, Wylma Peterson of Youngstown for two years and her last year at Liberty Health Care Center, Youngstown.

Marie attended Farrell Area Schools, which included a one-room school where she helped educate several of her younger siblings.

Marie married William Lee Mathews on May 14, 1949 and together they parented five children, Merrel (Rheuben) Jones, Cheryl (Chester) Gamble, Wylma (Symiel) Peterson, Tina (David) Odem and William Mathews, Jr.

She is the beloved grandmother to Drs. Vanessa (Leon) Washington, Dr. Diana (Louis) Nogay, Steve C. Jones, Honorable Judge Mary Ann Odem (Troy) Harrison, David Odem, Jr., Nicole (John) Weaver, William (Pam) Odem, Alicia (Aaron) Evans, Charles (Farhana) Watson, Anthony Hatwood, Derrick Hatwood, Yolanda Hatwood and Fred Hatwood. Marie also loved and cherished her great-grandchildren, Amber, Charles, Jr. (CJ), Taylor and Joyee Watson, Jamon, Juanita, Gabrielle, Gianna, Mia and Steve Jones, Ayanna Harrison, Ian and Makyla Weaver, Zyra, Zarai and Zakai Odem, Amanda Nogay, Latesha Culp, Lindsay (Cody) Lewis and Leon Washington, Jr. Marie was also a great-great-grandmother to Maverick Lewis, Lillie Nogay, Omario Boatwright and Rayjzon Sams. She also had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she dearly loved.

Marie was a lifetime member of Greater Morris Chapel A.M.E. church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She loved cooking and baking and was especially known for her homemade cakes and apple and lemon meringue pies. She was best known for her love of children, hers and yours. Marie loved traveling with her family in their Winnebago, going across the country from Canada to Mexico. Marie was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and loved attending family reunions. Marie always donated and collected for the National Heart Association and contributed yearly to the local fire department. Marie loved attending church and social activities and was known for wearing the wide array of hats she had for every occasion and season. Her grandchildren loved spending time with her because they knew they would eat well and have a great time with Grandma Marie, who loved amusement parks and rode the roller coasters with her grandchildren.

Marie was greeted at Heaven’s gate by her parents, Grace Merrel Phillips Robinson and James Ambrose Robinson; husband, William Lee Mathews, Sr.; daughter, Tina Marie Odem; son-in-law, Rheuben C. Jones, Sr.; son, Max Hatwood; grandson, Rheuben Jones, Jr. and all ten of her siblings, Marion Bush, Margaret Walker, Sarah Pinson, Gloria Boatwright, Ambrose Robinson, Cornelius Robinson, Thomas Robinson, Charles Robinson, Samuel Robinson and Harry Robinson.

Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Greater Morris Chapel A.M.E. Church, 926 Darr Avenue, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

An additional calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the church, followed by the service at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Monetary donations may be written to Morris Chapel in memory of Marie Mathews.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity is entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.