YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie A. Rupert, 81, transitioned from her earthly labor to her Heavenly home early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, at Hospice House of The Valley.

Marie was born August 23, 1941, in Lexington, North Carolina, a daughter of John Hayden and Edna Lopp Hayden. The Hayden family relocated from Lexington, North Carolina to Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, before settling down in Campbell, Ohio.

Marie attended Campbell City Schools.

She worked as a homemaker and later as a housekeeper at Levy Gardens Jewish Community Center before retiring.

She was a faithful member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Marie was a dedicated homemaker and mother, an excellent cook, avid reader of mystery novels and loved working on crossword puzzles daily to keep her mind sharp. She enjoyed music of all genres (you could find her in the summertime listening to jazz in the park at Wick Park). Marie loved dancing as much as she loved music. Her favorite types of dance were fast hand-dancing, ballet and line dancing. She also loved fashion, makeup and getting all dressed up to attend concerts and line-dancing events and banquets. For years, Marie attended and participated in line dance classes, learning and mastering all the new line-dances, all over the tristate area.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her five children; son, Dajuan (Randy) Jones of Steubenville; daughters, Dedera (Mike) Griffin of Youngstown, Pamela Jones of Barberton, Danielle Hayden, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, prior to relocating back to the area to be her mom’s caretaker and her son, Ramon (Deborah) Rupert of Brooklyn, New York; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Nancy (Joe) Byrd, John “Willie” Hayden, Ruby Silva and Tyrone (Linda) Hayden; her adopted sister/niece, Jill Oliver; her domestic partner of over 30 years, Arthur Moore; aunts, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Fannie Mae Hayden, Kay Francis Mann, Louise Jones and Sarah Lee; a brother, Bruce Hayden and grandsons, Jerome Williams and Mark Jones.

A celebration of life will be held at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity have been entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

