Marie A. Glenn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marie A. Glenn, 90, of Youngstown, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Mrs. Glenn was born October 9, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Thomas Earl and Elizabeth Mary Patterson Strawder.

Marie was a 1950 graduate of Peabody High School in Pittsburgh.

In 1952, Marie met the love of her life, James Earl Glenn. On December 13, 1952 in North Olmstead, Ohio, they were joined in holy matrimony and to this union one son, Thomas, was born.

A dedicated and devoted homemaker, Marie enjoyed, cooking, grilling, shopping and traveling, especially to casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada and Atlantic City, New Jersey, with her husband, neighbors and friends. On these trips, they met many celebrities, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., James Brown and Gladys Knight. She was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church and two social clubs, the “HBC’S” and “Our Night Together”.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her beloved and devoted husband, James; her brother-in-law, Dr. Melvin Williams of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents; her son, Thomas; three sisters, Olive Bertha, Kaye Stansbury and Faye Williams; and three brothers DeWayne, William and Thomas “Bubba” Strawder.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

