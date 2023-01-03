YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marian D. Easter 89, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life, December 24, 2022 at South Pointe Cleveland Clinic.

Mrs. Easter was born September 10, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of Sylvester, Sr. and Marian Bell Jackson.

She was a high school graduate and had been employed by the State of Ohio for 15 years. Following retirement she was employed by Topps Supermarket.

She was a member of Price Memorial AME Zion Church in Youngstown prior to moving to Cleveland, Ohio to live with her special niece Rhonda Williams, who was her caregiver.

She leaves to mourn her passing and legacy, two sisters; Thelma Bronson of Sacramento, California and Beatrice Lymore of Vallejo, California; a brother Sylvester, Jr. (Gertrude) of Youngstown, other caregivers Jackie Taylor of Youngstown, Lori Lymore Cross and Joey Reid of Youngstown; many other nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents and her husband Ambrose Easter, she was preceded in death by three sisters; Melvine Reid, Louise Shaw and Mary E. McCullough and a brother Leon Jackson.

Visitation will be Thursday January 5, 2023 10:00-11:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505 with funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Services of Dignity and Love entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

