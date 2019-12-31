Maria L. Silva, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maria L. Silva, 65, of Youngstown, and currently residing with her husband and daughters in Sanford, Florida, passed away early Monday morning, December 9, 2019, at South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Florida.

She was born June 11, 1954 in Humacao, Puerto Rico, daughter of Francisco and Alfonsina Morales.

Maria was a 1972 graduate of East High School and a graduate of Youngstown State University.

She was a preschool teacher and Director of the Central Christian Day Care program prior to retiring.

Maria enjoyed working with children and was very devoted to her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was looking forward to meeting the latest granddaughter that is due in January 2020. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Evaristo Silva and three children, Jessica (Jose Sanchez) and Veronica (Gary Ridgell) both of Sanford, Florida and Angelica Silva of Youngstown, Ohio. She also leaves behind two brothers, Jose (Audrey) Morales of Canfield and Jaime (Nilsa) Morales of Youngstown; two sisters, Elisa Lopez of Vienna and Aida (Felix) Rivera of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Melissa Morales of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Nasya, Zion, Everly, Vivian and Sophia Luisa to enter this world in January 2020; as well as, 20 nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Roberto, Rafael and Victor Morales; nephew/niece Robert and Victoria Morales and brother-in-law, Johnny Lopez.

Family services were held in Longwood, Florida.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 394 Tenny Avenue, Campbell, Ohio with a memorial viewing and gathering from 8:45 – 9:25 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m.

The interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery, 2200 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements for Mrs. Silva were handled by Newcomer Funeral Home of Longwood, Florida and local arrangements by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

The family of Maria Silva express their gratitude for your condolences, warm thoughts, and contributions.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 1, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

