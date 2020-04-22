Maria Elizabeth Crosby, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Maria Elizabeth Crosby, 77, of Youngstown, entered her Heavenly Home with Christ on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Crosby was born September 5, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Essie Brown (aka Robert Johnson) and Sara Williams Brown.

She was a 1960 graduate of The Rayen School.

Maria married Carl Crosby the love of her life on October 28, 1961 and to this union four children were born.

Maria had worked at Kings Department Store and Tamco Distribution Warehouse as a line selector for 14 years, retiring in 2002.

Maria was a member of Rising Star Baptist Church, where she served on the Adult Usher Board, Card Ministry, Prayer Ministry and counseling. Maria was a true prayer warrior.

She enjoyed shopping, traveling, painting and most of all spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her life and legacy her children, Dane (Geneva) Crosby, Sandra Gail Stewart and Robyn S. Crosby, all of Youngstown and Wanda (Rick)) Hannah of Columbus; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, William “Bill” (Voncile) Brown of Columbus and Kenneth Johnson of Youngstown; four sisters, Burma Burwell, Elizabeth “Liz” Johnson, both of Youngstown, Sara “Libby” Hogue of Toledo and Amanda (Jihad) Grihm of Stone Mountain, Georgia; a nephew, James “Bo” Crosby and four nieces, Donna Wells, Mittie Overton, the late Tina Johnson and Linda Noday who she became a second mother to after the death of her sister, Marcia, as well as numerous family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Carl who passed away April 28, 2007, she was preceded in death by siblings, Raymond “Poochie” Brown, Marcia Crosby, Oscar Brown, Terrance “Toot” Brown and Bobby West and grandsons, Elliott L. Stewart and Xavier T. Hannah

Visitation will be Friday, April 24, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Rising Star Baptist Church. Private services will be held for immediate family only.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.