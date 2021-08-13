Margie Louise Ray, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Margie Louise Ray, 87, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Mrs. Ray was born February 18, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Nannie Pearl McDowell.

She was a 1951 graduate of East High School.

She had worked as a ward clerk with Forum Health retiring after many years of dedicated service.

She was a member of Heavenly Place Church of God In Christ.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories four children, Anita Lynn Green of Cincinnati, Pearl Stevens of Liberty, Richard (Pam) Ray, Jr. of Copley and Terri (Sam) Howard of Atlanta, Georgia; 20 grandchildren, Ronald, Kelly, Keith, Tasheen, Chester, Jonnita, Arthur “L.J.”, Marcus, Alana, Alia, Stephon, Navayah, Michelle, Zari, Sam, Kiana, Sonia, Sydney, Tyler and Kentrell; 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard Reid Ray, whom she married in August 1957 and who passed away December 8, 1997.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Heavenly Place Church of God In Christ. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 15, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.