Margaret Ann Pannell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Margaret Ann Pannell, formerly of Youngstown, 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, May 5, 2021, in Frisco, Texas.

Margaret was born August 21, 1932, in Piqua, Ohio the daughter of Darrell and Louise Taylor.

She married Reginald C. Pannell on September 29, 1970 in Dayton, Ohio. She worked at a dry cleaners in Piqua, Ohio; at the VA Hospital in Dayton, Ohio; The Steel Mill of Youngstown, Ohio; and held the distinguished honor of being the first African American Female transit driver in Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret opened her own gown and clothing business called Victamtertay where she created many original prom gown dresses.

She was a member of Rising Star Baptist Church of Youngstown, Ohio where she operated a city-wide renown food pantry where countless thousands were fed. She moved to McKinney, Texas in 2014 and joined Northeast Bible Church and served in the Fellowship and Prayer ministries.

Margaret Pannell will be remembered by her loving daughter, Vicky (Stanley) Gayner, daughter Tamyra Hobson, son Terry (Carla) Bolds and daughter Tayana (Edward) Smith. Her grandchildren Amethyst Gayner, Viola Cook, George Taylor Jr., Ida Taylor, Krystal Taylor, Darrell Taylor, Syreeta Onyeaghala, Charles Muwallif, LaQuisha Dubois and Terry S. Bolds Jr. She is survived by her brother Joseph Taylor and a host of great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Reginald, her son George Taylor and 13 brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. and the funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Rising Star Baptist Church 2943 Wardle Ave. Youngstown, Ohio.

The burial will take place on Monday May 17, 2021 at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, 3495 S Canfield-Niles Rd, Canfield, OH 44406.

