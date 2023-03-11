YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcus Garrison Harris, 27, of 411 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Mercy Health Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Marcus was born July 1, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Dorothy Nicholson and Anthony Harris.

Marcus attended Youngstown Charter Schools graduating from Summit Academy in 2013.

Marcus recently was employed by the Schwebel’s Baking Company and enjoyed doing roofing on the side. He was a talented artist.

Marcus leaves to cherish his memory his: mother, Dorothy Nicholson of Youngstown; brother, Anthony Harris, Jr.; longtime girlfriend, Brekasha Reynolds of Youngstown; four aunts, Donna (Ulyses) Harris, Ellen (Robert) West, Katherine (Edward) Burke, all of Youngstown, Corliss Pinkney of Norwalk, Ohio and three uncles, William (Sylvia) Pinkney of Campbell, Gary Johnson of Columbus and Theodore (Linda) Nicholson of Youngstown.

Marcus was proceeded in death by his father, Anthony Harris; grandparents, Calvin and Dorothy C. Nicholson, Etha Harris and cousins, Krisha Johnson and Robbie West.

Visitation will be Monday, March 13, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.