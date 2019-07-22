Marcia A. Miller, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Union Baptist Church for Ms. Marcia Ann Miller, 73, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Briarfield of Ashley Circle.

Ms. Miller was born November 19, 1945 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of Roy and Fannie Royster Miller.

She was a 1963 graduate of South High School and had worked at Delphi Packard Electric for 43 years, retiring in 2001.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church, its Nurses Ministry and former member of the Minister of Order.

She enjoyed bowling and was a member and treasurer of the Rockettes Bowling League. She also enjoyed cooking, shopping and traveling.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory two sisters, Myrna Hudspeth of Salt Lake City, Utah and Marilyn Mills of Youngstown; two brothers, Roy (Kim) Miller of Baltimore, Maryland and John (Donna) Turner of Youngstown; several nieces and nephews including, Anthony (Tracie) Turner of Florida who was like a son to her; close friend, Roberta King of Youngstown and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy and mother and stepfather, Fannie and John Turner.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.