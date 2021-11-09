Mamie Jean Gilford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mamie Jean Gilford, 82, of Youngstown, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Gilford was born March 4, 1939 in Clayton, Alabama, a daughter of Love “Sunman” Sr. and Luna M. Tullis Rivers.

She was a 1957 graduate of Barbour County Training School.

Mamie loved to work and had worked at both Northside and Southside Hospitals for 25 years in the Dietary and Housekeeping Departments and as a greeter at Walmart Supercenter for 16 years.

She was a member of New Vision New Day Ministries where she served as Church Mother. Mamie loved the Lord and reading her Bible, she was a true Prayer Warrior.

She enjoyed cooking and shopping.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her husband, Joseph L., whom she married July 7, 1990; her devoted daughter, Cynthia Gibbs of Youngstown; children, Predida (Flora), Brenda, Joseph Jr. (Maria), Anthony, Mary, Gregory (Shaya) and Ronald (Lauren) Gilford; 14 grandchildren, including Jonathan Jr. and Jonas Ballard whom she helped to rear; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Willie Mae McGilvary of Youngstown; two brothers, Johnny Will (Renee) Rivers Sr. of Youngstown and Charles E. Rivers Sr. of Florida; several nephews, including Lonnie Townsend and Charles Rivers Jr., whom she helped rear; a dear friend, Audrey Watkins who was like a daughter to her; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Vision New Day Ministries, 1970 Everett Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.