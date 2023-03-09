LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mamie C. Tillman, 89, of Liberty, Ohio transitioned from this earthly home to her heavenly resting place on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio surrounded by family.

Mamie was born October 12, 1933 in Georgiana, Alabama, the daughter of Silas and Dovie Florence Clark.

Mamie attended the Lomax Hannon Academic Preparatory School in Greenville, Alabama and later graduated from the Georgiana Training School.

Mamie cherished her role as a loving wife and a dedicated homemaker. Mamie devoted her life to taking care of her family and friends. She treasured creating a warm and engaging educational environment in her home. From the strong foundation that Mamie set, her grandchildren entered into professional life to serve others in medicine, healthcare, and criminal justice.

Mamie’s favorite pastimes included spending time with her family, gardening, fishing, watching Alabama and Ohio State football, and celebrating the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent baker with expertise in sweet potato pie. She also enjoyed her frequent visits to the family homestead in Alabama.

Mamie leaves her memories to be cherished by her daughter, Linda (Kafrejeo) Jones of Sarasota, Florida, sons Robert Tillman of Hubbard, Ohio and Anthony (Cynthia) Tillman of Liberty, Ohio; her sister, Bettye (Fred) Williams of Montgomery, Alabama; her brother, Freddy (Chu) Clark of Lacey, Washington; three granddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Mamie was preceded in death by her husband of seventy years, Robert “Ray” Tillman; her parents; two brothers, Robert Clark and Sylvester Carter; two sisters, Ola Berry and Lodi Montgomery; and her nephew, Richard Earl Tillman.

Family and friends may call Friday, March 10, 2023 one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon.

A special thank you is extended to the Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center for the care provided.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mamie C Tillman, please visit our floral store.