YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Malcolm Marquise Myers, 31, of Youngstown, who had been missing since Sunday, Apri1 10, and was found on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Mr. Myers, affectionately known as “Malc”, was born September 30, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Felix Black and Stephanie Myers.

Malcolm was a graduate of The Mahoning Columbiana Training Association.

He loved traveling, reading and all sports. He enjoyed attending the little league football games and was an avid Jacksonville Jaguars fan.

He had been employed with Mancan Staffing for a short time.

He is survived by his parents; a bonus daughter, Ma’Khiah Ballinger of Youngstown; a sister, Tiffany Black; two brothers, Michael Cain and Antoine Black; his girlfriend, Marjorie Starkey all of Youngstown; three nieces, Bre’Ona, Ciara and Karleigh Cain; three nephews, Jamir Black, Michael and Kingston Cain; aunts, Mary Chatman, Allison Thurston, Shana Myers and Latonia Harris; and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death his grandparents, Benjamin “Sonny” and Alice Myers, and Felix and Ruth Black.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. All guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

