YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elds. Maggie C. Williams, transitioned from this world on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 to a place of peace and serenity. She was just two weeks shy of her 82nd birthday.

Elds. Williams, AKA Mom, Grandma and Charlene, was born November 2, 1941 in Tupelo Mississippi. She was the daughter of Harriet and Orbrey Spight.

April 9, 1961 she married the late Pres. Elder Benton Ray Williams, from this union, seven children were born.

Elds. Williams joined the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob in the 1960s. She enjoyed attending church services and singing the songs of Zion.

Elds. was best known for baking her delicious homemade coconut cake and carmelized candied yams. Elds. Williams had a passion for plants and flowers, not to mention her large collection of beautiful Church Hats!

“One More Day” is a song that she often sang at home and the Lord had indeed blessed Elds. Williams with many days. She survived and thrived with diabetic kidney failure for more than fourteen and a half years.

She leaves to cherish her memory five children, Darlene (Daniel, Sr.) Hill, Lovonzo Williams, Eula Williams and Rufus Williams, all residing in Texas and Elizabeth Williams, residing in Ohio; eight beautiful grandchildren, Julius, Jasmine, Ivanna, Daniel, Jr., Dominic, Darius, Shannon and Lynore; eight precious great-grandchildren, Aurora, Alexandra, Kingston, Xavier, K’Len, Tristan, Nova and Isaiah; one surviving sister, Ms. Liller Betty Lou Owens of New Mexico; three sisters-in-law, Ms. Sarah Monroe, Ms. Lurline Taylor and Ms. Kavillion Felder; one brother-in-law, Mr. William Taylor and last but not least, a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pres. Eld. Benton Williams; a son, Ray Williams; infant daughter, Priscilla Williams and a grandson, Raymond Ford.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Supreme Council of the House of Jacob, with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.