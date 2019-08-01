MacArthur “Mac” Haynes, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be at 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, for Mr. MacArthur Haynes, Jr., 50, who departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

MacArthur also known as “Mac,” was born March 1, 1969, in Youngstown, a son of MacArthur, Sr. and Edith McQueen Haynes.

Mac was a 1988 graduate of South High School.

He worked as a janitor for many years at Youngstown State University until retiring in 2008.

He loved football and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved listening to music and dancing.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, MacArthur Haynes III; a sister, Erica Haynes; Erica’s fiancé, David Lawrence; three brothers, Michael (Michelle), Dewayne (Rhonda) and Nathan Haynes, all of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Tamala Haynes; his favorite aunt, Geraldine “Pookie” McQueen, with whom he resided; an uncle, Horace McQueen; an aunt, Margaret Haynes; a Goddaughter, La’Ona Haskins, whom he adored and a host of relatives and friends to mourn him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three aunts, Willia Lee, Frances and Jean McQueen; five uncles, Freddie and Allen McQueen, Ervin and Nathaniel Cowan and Anthony Haynes and his nephew, Nathan Demaine Haynes.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home on Friday, August 2.

