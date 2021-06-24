Mable Catherine Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mable Catherine Brown, 91, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Brown was born on Friday, September 6, 1929 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Isiah and Susie Davis.

She was a graduate of Blairsville High School and attended Fisk University.

Mable worked for 35 years as a case manager with Trumbull County Child Support, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of AFSCME and the NAACP. She attended Tabernacle Baptist Church.

A lover of current events, Mable enjoyed reading, listening to the news (especially MSNBC) and jazz music. She loved being with her grandchildren, but sometimes she looked forward to quiet time alone.

Her husband, John T. Brown, whom she married June 18, 1955, passed away in 1994.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, four children, Terry (Iris) Davis of Leander, Texas, Larry R. Brown of Round Rock, Texas and Gregory A. Davis and Susan M. Moorer, both of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Terence, Enrie, Rashan, Lawrence, Kasandra, John and Christopher; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ida, Essie, Edward, Benjamin, Katie, Hildred and Isiah.

Having touched numerous lives, Mable is loved and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the church.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

