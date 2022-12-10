YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Foster 75, departed her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly mansion on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She was born May 14, 1947 in Hemingway, South Carolina, the daughter of Theodore and Bessie Mae Woodberry Bell.

She was a 1966 graduate of South High School.

She was employed at Brentwood Originals for over 22 years. She was a faithful member of Bethel COGIC where she served as vacation Bible School director, taught Sunday School for over 40 years, served as a Missionary, choir member, deaconess, nurses guild member and mothers board ministry.

She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy, her children; Tawanda Bell of Columbus, Ohio, Nathan Bell and Yolanda Tucker, both of Youngstown, Ohio, Johnnie Foster, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio, Jennifer Foster of Conyers Georgia, Eric, Sr. (Latisha) Foster of Germantown, Maryland, Deatrice Foster of Youngstown, Ohio; and Ariel (Harry, Jr.) Jenkins of Boardman, Ohio; stepchildren; Gloria Lane of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Sylvia Coleman of Yulee, Florida; siblings; Ted (Wynette) Bell of Las Vegas, Nevada, Frank Bell, Gloria Bell, Jeanie McQueen and Lula Davis, all of Youngstown, Rose Harris of Boardman and Davida (Rondy) Jones of Canton, Oho; Goddaughters, Keema Douglas of Youngstown and Telia Bell of Denver, Colorado; 29 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Ulysses Tucker, who passed away in 1969; her second husband, Johnnie Foster passed away in 2008; siblings, Elmer, David, Robert and Annie Bell, Gwendolyn McKee and Hazel Smith and great- granddaughter, Nahla Edwards; Sister in law, Linda Bell, Brother in law, James McKee, an Uncle, Early Woodberry; three Aunts, Lillie Mae Woodberry, Biotha May, and Luella Woodberry.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday December 8, 2022 at Bethel COGIC, 3147 Glenwood Avenue Youngstown, OH 44511 with funeral services immediately after at the church.

Guests are asked to wear masks and to maintain social distancing.

Arrangements are entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

