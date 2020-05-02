Lula “Pat” Clinkscales, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lula “Pat” Clinkscales transcended to her Heavenly home Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Lula was born March 25, 1921 in York, Alabama, a daughter of Peter and Arzabel McElroy Pack.

She was a homemaker and loved being with family. She married the love of her life, Harvey Clinkscales, Jr. and he passed away December 2018.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her niece, Denise Clinkscales who was her caregiver and a host of other nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Lora Tucker, Wilthina Perkins and Virginia Clinkscales; three brothers, Richard, Edmond and Peter George Pack.

There are no calling hours and private services will be held for the family. Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

